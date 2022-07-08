StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.43. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 76.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

