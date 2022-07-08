StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

