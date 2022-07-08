StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.