StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

