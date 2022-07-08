StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB opened at $5.40 on Friday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The company had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

