StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday.
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.75 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
