StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

