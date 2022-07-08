StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $25.13 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

