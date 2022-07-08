StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
UBFO opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.70. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
