StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

