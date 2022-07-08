StockNews.com Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to “Hold”

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

AMRN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Amarin has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Amarin’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,294,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 83,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $6,659,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

