StockNews.com Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Buy

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECOM. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.91 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $454.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

