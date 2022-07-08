Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.36 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

