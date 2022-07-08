Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,254.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,549.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

