Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

