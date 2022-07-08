Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

