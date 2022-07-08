Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

