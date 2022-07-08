Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
