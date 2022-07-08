SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

