Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

