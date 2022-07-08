Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.