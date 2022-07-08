T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Up 1.5%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.94% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.