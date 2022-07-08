T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.63. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

