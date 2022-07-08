Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.