Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TANH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.88% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

