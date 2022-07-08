Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,467 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

