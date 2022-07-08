Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,559 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

