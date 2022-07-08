Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of TECK opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

