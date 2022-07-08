Tecsys Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a report issued on Monday, July 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.07.

TSE:TCS opened at C$33.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.83. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$481.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

