Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
