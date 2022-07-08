Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research firms have commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

