Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 818.3% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

