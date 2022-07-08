TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
