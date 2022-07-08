The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,832,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $317.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $297.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

