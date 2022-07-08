The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 2.62.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
