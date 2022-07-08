The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $162.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

