Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

