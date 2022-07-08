Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

MSFT stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

