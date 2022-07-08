Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

