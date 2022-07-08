Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Top Ships alerts:

About Top Ships (Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.