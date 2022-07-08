Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Trading Down 0.1%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 65,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 306,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 59.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

