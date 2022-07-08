Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 117,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

