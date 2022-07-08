Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.34 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 328,260.31% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

