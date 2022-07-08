Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2,249.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 192,541 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,458,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 408,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,856,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of TCOM opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.70. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

