Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.55. 2,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 460,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 360,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

