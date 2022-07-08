Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

