U.S. Bancorp (USB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

