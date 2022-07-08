United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Insider Peter Dunne Purchases 585,308 Shares

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) insider Peter Dunne acquired 585,308 shares of United Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £40,971.56 ($49,614.39).
Shares of LON:UOG opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.
