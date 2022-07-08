United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Insider Peter Dunne Purchases 585,308 Shares

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) insider Peter Dunne acquired 585,308 shares of United Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £40,971.56 ($49,614.39).

Shares of LON:UOG opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

