UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY22 guidance at $21.20-21.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $21.200-$21.700 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $514.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,377,000 after acquiring an additional 59,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

