USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 205,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 153,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 150.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

