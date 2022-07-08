Usio, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USIO. TheStreet cut shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

USIO stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Usio by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

